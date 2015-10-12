Silver Fern board won't be moved

Silver Fern Farms chairman Rob Hewett said the board remained convinced that a joint venture proposal from Shanghai Maling Aquarius was the best choice facing the company and that an offer to underwrite a recapitalisation of the meat processing giant lacked clarity.
Hewett, who, along with executives, finished a national roadshow yesterday to sell the $261 million China-backed joint venture to farmers, said the board was yet to see finer details of an underwriting proposal made public by South Island company director John Rodwell.
"The board's view has remained unanimous," Hewett said. "The underwrite is well-intentioned and you can take nothing away from them for doing it, but the Shanghai Maling opportunity is by far the best opportunity for the company and the shareholders and that's the one that we have been recommending," he told the Herald. He said "straw polls" of meetings showed a high level of farmer support for the joint venture.
"It's not the underwrite, necessarily - although there are issues around a lack of clarity - it's just that the Shanghai Maling is so much better on a number of levels," he said.