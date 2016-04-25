Overworked farmers awarded $22k

Morgan continued to work right up until she went into labour and continued to undertake management duties, not physical farming duties, after she gave birth to her daughter.
She told the ERA Jones threatened to replace her of reduce her wages if she took maternity leave.
Member of the Authority Christine Hickey awarded Reiher $7,378 and Morgan $2,528 in unpaid wages and holiday pay.
Both Morgan and Reiher told the ERA they felt Jones had disregarded their tenancy rights during their employment by dropping in unannounced to their house on the farm.
Jones told the ERA she felt she was entitled to call in at any time because the couple lived in the house on the farm.
The couple told Jones they didn't want unannounced visits, especially during Morgan's pregnancy, but she continued to call in whenever she wanted.
Hickey upheld all of the couple's claim and found Jones' repeated presence at the house unfairly disadvantaged their employment.
The farm was sold at auction and the couple were informed by email their employment would end, which the ERA said was unjustified because there was no consultation and no effort to find other employment for the couple.
Both Morgan and Reiher were awarded $6000 in compensation for hurt and humiliation.
Kerveshin Farms Ltd made counter-claims to the ERA about poor treatment of animals, which were thrown out by the Authority.
This is the third time Kerveshin Farms Ltd has appeared before the Authority for failing to use a proper, fair process in making decisions about redundancies.
Read the full decision here: