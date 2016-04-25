Overworked farmers awarded $22k

This is the third claim upheld by the Employment Relations Authority against Kershevin Farms Ltd. Photo / File

Two farmers who were overworked, including a new mother who wasn't allowed time off after giving birth, have been awarded $22,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

Kirstin Morgan and her partner Bernard Reiher were employed as farm manager and assistant farm manager at a farm in Christchurch for seven months in 2013.

Reiher told the ERA that for the entire duration of his employment he worked every single day, except for one.

He was told by his employer Judith Jones of Kershevin Farms Ltd he was expected to work on his rostered days off and she told him he took the "job on knowing that's the way it was."

Reiher sought unpaid wages from the ERA for the days he worked while rostered off.