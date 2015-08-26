Worsening terms of trade are tipped to push the current account deficit up towards 5 per cent of GDP by the end of this year. Photo / Richard Robinson

New Zealand's trade deficit was smaller than expected in July as exports of fruit and meat drove overseas sales higher, and offset flat dairy export receipts.

The trade deficit narrowed to $649 million in July from $943 million a year earlier, and was smaller than the $755 million shortfall predicted in a Reuters poll of economists.

Exports climbed 14 per cent to $4.2 billion from a year earlier, underpinned by a 24 per cent gain in foreign meat sales and a 51 per cent jump in fruit exports.

Imports were up 4.8 percent to $4.85 billion. On an annual basis, the trade deficit was $2.69 billion, ahead of the forecast $2.66 billion.

New Zealand's export sector has been weighed on by tumbling global milk prices, which have sapped returns for local producers. Dairy is New Zealand's biggest commodity export, and international sales of milk powder, butter and cheese edged up 0.1 per cent to $932 million in July from a year earlier, for an annual drop of 24 per cent.