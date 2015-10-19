Fonterra's milk production is close to hitting its seasonal peak.
Robert Spurway, the co-operative's managing director of global operations, said production in the North Island will probably peak this week while in the South Island, the seasonal high point is still weeks away.
"Nationally, over the past few days milk supply has been hovering around what we expect to be our peak volume," he said. Fonterra's 500-tanker fleet makes a pick-up from a farm once every eight seconds on average during the peak.
The co-operative has forecast a production decrease of around 5 per cent for this season, reflecting a number of influences including farmers culling their herds and reduction of stock feed use, as well as expected El Nino weather conditions.
"This forecast is roughly in line with current milk volumes," Spurway said.