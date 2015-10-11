Landcorp backs alternative Silver Fern plan

Photo / iStock

The alternative recapitalisation plan for Silver Fern Ferns has the support of the state-owned farm owner LandCorp, Invercargill-based H.W. Richardson, and Hastings based Lowe Corp, South Island company director John Rodwell said.

Silver Fern Farms' proposed joint venture with China's Shanghai Maling Aquarius, which requires a simple majority of over 50 per cent, goes to a farmer-shareholder vote on Friday.

READ MORE:

• Silver Fern vote casts new light on co-operatives

• Alternate plan pushed for SFF

• Silver Fern owners urged to delay China vote

Rodwell issued a statement saying the Silver Fern Farms board and management pursued the option seriously during July and August of this year, alongside the capital raising process being run by investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The underwrite effort was coordinated by Rodwell at the request of Silver Fern Farms, the statement said.