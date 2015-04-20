A Waikato farm development company - Dairy Solutionz - will open a 117ha, 300-cow demonstration dairy in the Narino region of south Colombia tomorrow.
The farm has been developed for Corpoica - Colombia's equivalent of a New Zealand Crown research institute.
Solutionz chief executive Derek Fairweather said the company had been working in Colombia since 2012 and had been developing the demonstration farm for the past 18 months.
The $2 million development was funded by the Colombian Government and Corpoica.
It is first demonstration dairy farm using New Zealand technology in the high tropics - 2800m above sea level, at which altitude the weather is very similar to the Waikato where rye grass and clover flourish, according to Solutionz.