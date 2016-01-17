Have NZ farmers escaped El Nino?

Calves waiting to be fed on a dairy farm near Cambridge in the Waikato. Photo / Getty Images

Calves waiting to be fed on a dairy farm near Cambridge in the Waikato. Photo / Getty Images

The El Nino has yet to make its presence felt on New Zealand dairy production, although the event still has some months to run.

Latest data from the Dairy Companies Association of NZ showed national milk production was down 2.1 per cent in November compared with the same month a year ago, and was down by 3.1 per cent in the season to date.

Analysts said it was difficult to gauge the exact impact on production that El Nino would have throughout the remainder of the dairy season, but that rain since the New year would have been useful for many farmers.

More rain is forecast throughout the country for the next week.

Fonterra's next production update is expected to show the co-operative is on track for 6 per cent drop in the 2015/16 season ending on May 31, based entirely on low milk prices.