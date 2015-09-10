Fonterra pulls more product from auction

Photo / Sarah Ivey

Fonterra said it was further reducing its GlobalDairyTrade offer quantity forecasts for the next 12 months.

The move follows Fonterra's announcement last month that it would significantly reduce its GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) offer.

In its latest statement, Fonterra said forecast offer volumes over the next 12 months for New Zealand products have been decreased by a further 22,050 tonnes with a 15,200 tonne decrease occurring over the next three months and 7,850 metric tonnes of planned volumes being removed later in the year.

READ MORE:

• Food prices fall in August on dairy drop

• Fonterra auction tactic succeeds - but long way still to go

• Dairy prices tipped to recover next year

• Uptick on cards for dairy price

"This further reduction as the result of lower forecast milk supply in New Zealand and a change in product mix away from base milk powders," the co-op said.