Farmer told to stop selling raw milk

An Otago Harbour dairy farmer has been ordered to stop selling raw milk after a tuberculosis-positive cow was discovered at the farm.
The farmer sold raw milk from his farmgate until the Ministry for Primary Industries issued a notice of direction to cease supplying and selling raw milk last week.
The heifer, which was not part of the milking herd, tested positive for bovine tuberculosis after routine testing by Ospri.
The industry good body notified the ministry and the herd's Tb-free status was suspended, Ministry for Primary Industries director, animals and animal products, Mat Stone said.
Attempts to contact the farmer yesterday were unsuccessful.