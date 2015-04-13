The rural property market has remained remarkably resilient in the face of lower farm-gate prices and dry summer conditions, with prices - by some measures - returning to pre-global financial crisis levels, ANZ says.
The seasonally adjusted measure for total turnover continued to hover around the 10-year average, and the all-farm price measure was sitting at a very elevated level, the bank said its latest issue of Agri Focus.
Arable and finishing property prices had softened, reflecting a bit of a pull-back from dairy sector interests and a shortage of suitable properties. Existing quality dairy farms remained sought-after, however, the bank said.
Grazing and horticultural property prices have improved, a lot of the buoyancy in the latter coming from the kiwifruit sector.
Some recent green kiwifruit orchard sales have been comfortably above the $300,000 per canopy hectare mark, while sales of gold are comfortably over $400,000 per canopy hectare.