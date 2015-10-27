Emissions tax touted for farmers

The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which puts a price on greenhouse gas emissions, is being reviewed this year. Photo / NZME

Agriculture’s exclusion from ETS could be over after policy review

Farmers might have to pay for their emissions like everyone else under a revision of the Government's main climate change policy.

The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which puts a price on greenhouse gas emissions, is being reviewed this year.

A briefing paper produced for the Government by the Ministry for the Environment said it expected the review to consider agriculture's entry into the scheme.

A ministry spokeswoman said this did not amount to a recommendation to the Government and was simply a comment on the scope of the review. The terms of reference had not yet been determined by the Cabinet, she said.