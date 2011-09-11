Electronic ID for farm animals aims to boost biosecurity

A new electronic tracking system aimed at boosting biosecurity by tracing the birth, life and death of millions of farm animals is set to start next year.
The National Animal Identification and Tracing (Nait) scheme will create an electronic database and is planned to start for cattle on July 1 with deer to follow in March 2013. The scheme will use radio frequency identification ear tags to track cattle from birth, through farms, saleyards and to processors.
Nait chief executive Russell Burnard said cross-party support in Parliament boded well for the Nait Bill being passed after the election.
"This, and confirmation of our system provider, gives our industry shareholders confidence the Nait scheme is well placed for a July 1 mandatory date."
Burnard called the Waiheke Island foot and mouth hoax in 2005 a wake-up call. Nait said it took the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry two weeks to be satisfied with the identification of all at-risk animals after the Waiheke Island hoax, which under the new system would have taken 48 hours.