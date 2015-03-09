NZX trading yesterday put the March wholemilk powder contract at US$3200 a tonne and October's at US$2900 a tonne. Photo / NZME.

Preliminary signs have emerged that dairy prices have started to flatten out after piling on some big gains in February, according to the NZX dairy futures market.

Dairy futures have been falling for the past week or so, ever since Fonterra announced that it would be putting more product on the market for sale through the GlobalDairyTrade platform over the next few months.

Up until then, the forward price curve indicated prices of US$4000 ($5446) a tonne by July-August for whole milk powder. The market has gone from an upwardly sloping curve to a downwardly sloping one in the past few days.

NZX trading yesterday put the March wholemilk powder contract at US$3200 a tonne and October's at US$2900 a tonne.

"It's indicating that the price increase that was evident in February has now slowed right up and that the curve has gone from an upwardly sloping one to downwardly sloping," Kilsby said.