The Reserve Bank's report said 11 percent of farm debt was held by farmers with both negative cash flow and elevated loan to value ratios. Photo / NZME.

The Reserve Bank has singled out the New Zealand dairy sector as an "area of risk" for the financial system.

The bank, in its six monthly Financial Stability Report, said the Auckland property market had become "very elevated" and the country's financial stability could be tested if prices were to fall sharply.

"The second area of risk for the financial system relates to the dairy sector, which is experiencing a sharp fall in incomes in the current season due to lower international prices," the bank said.

Fonterra will late this month release its milk price forecast for 2015/16 and indications are that it will be towards $5.00 a kg of milk solids, down from last season's record price of $8.40 a kg. The current season's forecast is for a milk price of $4.50 a kg.