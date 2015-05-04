Commodity prices plunge - led by dairy

New Zealand commodity prices had their biggest decline since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008, led by falling dairy product prices.
The ANZ Commodity Price Index fell 7.4 per cent in April, the biggest decline since October 2008, when it fell by the same amount. The latest decline has reversed most of the gains seen since the start of the year, with prices 15 per cent lower than a year ago.
Dairy product prices led declines, down 15 per cent to be a third lower than a year ago, on weaker milk powder and butter prices. Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, last week cut its forecast payout to farmers for the current season to $4.50 per kilogram of milk solids from $4.70/kgMS, blaming volatile global commodity prices and an over-supply in international markets.
