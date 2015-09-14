Photo / Sarah Ivey

Dairy prices are expected to improve at this week's GlobalDairyTrade auction on Wednesday morning, but doubts remain as to how much further improvement is in store.

The NZX futures market is pointing to 10 per cent gain in the GDT trade weighted index after a 10.9 per cent gain at the last auction on September 2 and a 15 per cent gain for whole milk powder against a 12.1 per cent gain to US$2078 a tonne.

"The implied gain for wholemilk powder looks a little too aggressive to us, with our near-term target closer to US$2,200-$2,300/t as opposed to US$2,300-$2,400/t implied by the futures market," ANZ said in a commentary.

READ MORE:

• Fonterra pulls more product from auction

• Food prices fall in August on dairy drop

• Fonterra auction tactic succeeds - but long way still to go

• Dairy prices tipped to recover next year

• Uptick on cards for dairy price

However, the key support factors of lower New Zealand supply and China's seasonally high import period means it's possible all the improvement could come at once, the bank said.