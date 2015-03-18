$54m Southland dairy business up for sale

Kees Zeestraten has put a Southland farming business up for sale with a price tag of $54 million, aiming to put the funds into an even bigger dairy venture.

Kees Zeestraten, a dairy farmer who helped drive the push for intensive farming in Canterbury's Mackenzie country, has put a Southland farming business up for sale with a price tag of $54 million, aiming to put the funds into an even bigger dairy venture.

The Amberley-based farmer is listed as sole shareholder of Southern Sights Ltd, which owns five adjoining dairy farms near Winton.

The properties cover a total of 1,207 hectares and produced 1.48 million kilograms of milk solids from 3,620 cows in 2013/2014.

The properties are for sale as a group or individually, according to PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Zeestraten's interests include Five Rivers Ltd, a company that had proposed development of the Mackenzie basin for shed-based dairy farms, arguing that they had a lower environmental footprint than conventional pastoral farming, with its irrigation demands.