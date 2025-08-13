Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Companies are pouring billions into AI. It has yet to pay off

By Steve Lohr
New York Times·
7 mins to read

AI technology has been racing ahead, but the payoff for businesses outside of the tech sector is lagging behind. Photo / Getty Images

AI technology has been racing ahead, but the payoff for businesses outside of the tech sector is lagging behind. Photo / Getty Images

Corporate spending on artificial intelligence is surging as executives bank on major efficiency gains. So far, they report little effect to the bottom line.

Nearly four decades ago, when the personal computer boom was in full swing, a phenomenon known as the “productivity paradox” emerged.

It was a reference to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save