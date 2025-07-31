The unit’s operating profit rose to US$10.2b from US$9.3b a year earlier.
The strong AWS performance reflects surging demand for cloud infrastructure to power AI applications, a trend that has benefited big cloud providers as companies race to adopt generative AI technologies.
Despite the stellar results, investors seemed worried about Amazon’s big cash outlays to pursue its AI ambitions, sending its share price more than 3% lower in after-hours trading.
The company’s free cashflow declined sharply to US$18.2b for the trailing 12 months, down from US$53b in the same period last year, as Amazon ramped up capital spending on AI infrastructure and logistics.
It spent US$32.2b on property and equipment in the quarter, nearly double the US$17.6b spent a year earlier, reflecting massive investments in data centres and backroom capabilities.
Amazon has pledged to spend up to US$100b this year, largely on AI-related investments for AWS.
For the current quarter, Amazon forecasts net sales between US$174b and US$179.5b, representing solid growth of 10-13% compared with the third quarter of 2024.
Operating profit was expected to range from US$15.5b to US$20.5b in the current third quarter, which was lower than some had hoped for and likely also a factor in investor disappointment.