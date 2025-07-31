Advertisement
Amazon profits soar 35% as AI investments boost sales

AFP
2 mins to read

Amazon reported a 35% increase in quarterly profits driven by AI investments. Photo / Getty Images

Amazon has reported a 35% rise in quarterly profits, saying big investments in artificial intelligence are starting to pay off.

The Seattle-based company posted net profit of US$18.2 billion ($30.9 billion) for the second quarter that ended June 30, compared with US$13.5b in the corresponding period last year.



