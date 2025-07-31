Amazon reported a 35% increase in quarterly profits driven by AI investments. Photo / Getty Images

Amazon has reported a 35% rise in quarterly profits, saying big investments in artificial intelligence are starting to pay off.

The Seattle-based company posted net profit of US$18.2 billion ($30.9 billion) for the second quarter that ended June 30, compared with US$13.5b in the corresponding period last year.

Net sales climbed 13% to US$167.7b, beating analyst expectations and signalling that Amazon was surviving the impacts of US President Donald Trump’s high-tariff trade policy.

“Our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out,” said chief executive Andy Jassy, pointing to the company’s expanded Alexa+ service and new AI shopping agents.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing division, led the charge with sales rising 17.5% to US$30.9b.