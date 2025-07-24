Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Opinion: All that AI growth will require dizzying amounts of energy to run data centres around the clock

By Mark Gongloff
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

At Meta data centre Newton County, Georgia. In the race to develop artificial intelligence, tech giants are building data centres that guzzle up water - that has led to problems for people who live nearby. Photo / Dustin Chambers, the New York Times

At Meta data centre Newton County, Georgia. In the race to develop artificial intelligence, tech giants are building data centres that guzzle up water - that has led to problems for people who live nearby. Photo / Dustin Chambers, the New York Times

Opinion by Mark Gongloff

Humanity has collectively decided to keep pampering the fossil-fuel industry despite knowing for decades that its products are not only harmful to long-term wellbeing but also imminently replaceable.

It shouldn’t make the same expensive mistake with artificial intelligence.

Last week, Laurence Tubiana, chief executive officer of the European Climate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save