Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Colliers’ agent Ned Gow fined $1500: failed Auckland superette deal

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
The property at the centre of the complaint is in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Deal Purcell

The property at the centre of the complaint is in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Deal Purcell

An Auckland real estate agent at global business Colliers has been fined $1500 after being found guilty of unsatisfactory conduct for the way he dealt with a woman considering buying a central city superette.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business