“This is not going to be resolved this year, and that’s why the roaster has started going into panic mode.”

Hot and dry weather in Brazil has stoked concerns output from the world’s biggest arabica producer will fall next season, reducing tight global supplies.

The country suffered its worst drought in 70 years in August and September, followed by heavy rains in October, leading to concern the flowering crop will wither.

This follows three consecutive years of supply deficit for robusta beans, as a result of poor weather in Vietnam, the biggest robusta-producing country.

Brazil’s 2025-2026 arabica harvest looks set to fall short, just when the industry was banking on it to put the market into a supply and demand surplus, Araujo added.

The rush to secure raw material has been exacerbated by European importers buying up beans earlier than usual this year, as they grapple with uncertainty over new EU legislation which requires them to prove the coffee they import into the bloc was not grown on deforested land.

EU authorities are due to apply a 12-month delay to the legislation, which comes into effect at the start of the new year.

However, lawmakers in the bloc have also proposed amendments to the law, but are opposed by member states.

An agreement is not likely until mid-December.

Traders are concerned the delay may not be approved.

With European roasters rushing to build their inventories for next year, “US roasters have come into the market too to make sure they do not get priced out,” Araujo said.

US roasters are also responding to US President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to impose import tariffs on a range of goods once he takes office in January, said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodities at Rabobank.

“If you are a roaster and you believe that there will be tariffs on coffee, you will try to import now, because otherwise you will be paying tariffs later,” said Mera, adding that about 23% of global exports go to the US.

Consumers, already facing higher coffee prices, should expect to see further increases, Mera said.

“The increase in prices we’ve seen recently are not because of the latest rally, but the last one,” he said, referring to the surge in robusta prices earlier this year.

“So there is still much more pain coming for consumers.”

Written by: Susannah Savage in London.

