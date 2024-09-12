Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Coal, gas data shows New Zealand ‘lurching from crisis to crisis’

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Genesis Energy's Huntly Power Station supports NZ's electricity system when lake levels are low. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy's Huntly Power Station supports NZ's electricity system when lake levels are low. Photo / NZME

New Zealand relied heavily on coal and gas-driven power generation from April to June this year, a government report says.

Data from the Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment (MBIE) showed low hydro lake levels

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business