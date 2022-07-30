Clarification on criminal fortunes story

Auckland High Court. Photo / File

Clarification:

On Sunday 17 July 2022, the Herald on Sunday published a story entitled "REVEALED: New Zealand's 10 biggest criminal fortunes".

This article included reference to Ron Salter, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to health and safety and hazardous substances charges brought by Worksafe.

Police subsequently obtained restraining orders against Mr Salter and his company under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 based on the Worksafe charges.

Police have not made any application for forfeiture of assets by Mr Salter and his company.

The New Zealand Herald acknowledges that Mr Salter and Salters Cartage Limited run an ordinary commercial business and that, while they were convicted of the Worksafe charges, there has not been any finding by the Courts that they have engaged in a "criminal enterprise".

The New Zealand Herald regrets any confusion caused by the article.