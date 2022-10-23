Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: The downside to Victoria premier's green power plan

Christopher Niesche
By
5 mins to read
Three coal fired power plants will be required to close earlier than expected under the Victoria Premier's plans. Photo / NZME

Three coal fired power plants will be required to close earlier than expected under the Victoria Premier's plans. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

A quarter of a century after Victoria sold its power assets, the state's Premier Daniel Andrews is planning to renationalise electricity generation.

In a stunning announcement last week, Andrews said he would revive Victoria's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business