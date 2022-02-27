Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: The big challenge to billionaire's bid to turn Australia's energy market green

5 minutes to read
Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has mounted a takeover big for energy company AGL Energy. Photo / Brook Mitchell

Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has mounted a takeover big for energy company AGL Energy. Photo / Brook Mitchell

Christopher Niesche
By
Christopher Niesche

Business Writer

OPINION:

With his long hair, bushy beard and baseball cap, Mike Cannon-Brookes looks like a craft brewer.

Yet instead of passing off disgusting concoctions as beer, Cannon-Brookes is an IT billionaire with plans to spend

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.