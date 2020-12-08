Christmas warning: Commerce Commission calls out four companies for unsafe toys

Some children's bikes on the market were recently found to not comply with mandatory product safety standards. Photo / Getty Images

The Commerce Commission has warned four companies about the safety of goods and is urging consumers to be vigilant when purchasing toys and bikes this Christmas.

The four companies pinged are HMH International Limited (trading as Gift House), Jay International Limited (trading as 123 Dollar Store, Huntly), Mighty Ape Limited and Southern Gold Limited (trading as Just Incredible).

Stuart Wallace, head of consumer at the Commerce Commission, said the consumer watchdog wanted consumers to think hard about the toys and bikes they buy.

"Toys for children 36 months and under must be able to take the knocks they get without pieces coming off which could be a choking hazard, and bikes must have the correct type of front and rear brakes fitted. So, when you're shopping this Christmas, think twice: is that baby or toddler toy the right size? Does it have very small parts? Does it feel like it can it take the knocks without small parts breaking off? Does that bike have front and rear brakes"," Wallace said.

The commission has completed 24 product safety prosecutions since the start of 2017, issuing fines totalling more than $1.5 million. Most prosecutions have come following unannounced visits to stores.

Wallace said retailers had an obligation to make sure the toys and products they sold were compliant with product standards.

"We urge consumers to do their homework about the kinds of toys suitable for children aged under 3 and if in doubt, ask the retailer what checks and inspections have been done before they buy," Wallace warned.

The commission has multiple resources covering this area, such a video to help businesses and consumers understand the importance of the standards for children's toys, and safety guidance for other products available in multiple languages.

The warnings

Mighty Ape supplied 65 'Royal Baby' branded children's bikes and 33 'Royal Baby' branded adult bikes that did not comply with the mandatory product safety standard for pedal bicycles, the commission said.

The children's bikes were not equipped with a back-pedal brake (although they had a hand-operated back brake), and the adult bikes' brake levers were incorrectly configured. In addition, the bikes were not permanently marked with the name and address of the importer.

The 123 Dollar Store in Huntly (Jay International Limited) was found to be selling a hammer toy, baby hand rattle and a dolphin bath toy which did not comply with the mandatory product safety standard for children's toys.

Small parts came free from the hammer and bath toy during testing and the parts were a choking hazard, the commission found. The rattle's size allowed it to pass through a testing template, meaning it was also a choking hazard.

HMH International Limited, trading as Gift House, supplied various toys for young children as well as children's nightwear. In the commission's view, the toys and nightwear did not comply with the applicable mandatory product safety standards.

Small parts came free from the toys during testing and the parts were found to be a choking hazard. The nightwear did not have the correct format fire hazard information label attached.

Just Incredible, now in Liquidation, operated by Southern Gold Limited trading, sold four rubber squeeze toys which, in the Commission's view, did not comply with the mandatory product safety standard for children's toys. During testing, squeaker units came free from the toys, and the squeakers were a choking risk because of their small size.

The smaller bath toys were also found to be a choking risk because of their shape and size.