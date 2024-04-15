Voyager 2023 media awards
Christchurch firm ArcActive raising $70m for new home battery system - which will sell for half the price of Tesla’s Powerwall

Chris Keall
6 mins to read
A prototype ArcStore home battery developed by Christchurch firm ArcActive. It forms part of its EnergyBank system, which it says will sell for less than half the price of a Tesla Powerwall-based system.

Christchurch-based ArcActive plans to build a plant in Australia that can pump out 30,000 home solar battery systems per year. And its founder says they’ll sell for half the price of a Tesla Powerwall set-up,

