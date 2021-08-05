Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Chris Keall: Will tax-minimising Google get a new appreciation for NZ after founder's mercy visit?

5 minutes to read
Google co-founder Larry Page. Photo / Getty Images

Google co-founder Larry Page. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Google co-founder Larry Page travelled to New Zealand to get hospital treatment for his young child despite the country's borders being closed.

The billionaire does not have New Zealand citizenship, but according to multiple

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.