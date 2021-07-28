Voyager 2021 media awards
Google wants to relocate engineering team from US to New Zealand - Immigration NZ allowing

8 minutes to read
Stylised kayaks form the reception desk at Google's larger new office in Auckland, opening shortly. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Google is setting up its first New Zealand-based engineering team - a group that will work on new areas for an existing, un-named privacy and AI project.

But staffing up the team will depend, in

