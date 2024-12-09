China consumer prices rise at slower rate in November

China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% in November year on year, down from 0.3% in October. Photo / 123RF

China’s consumer inflation rate slowed in November, official data showed on Monday, as demand remains muted in the world’s number two economy.

The country is battling sluggish domestic consumption, a persistent crisis in the property sector and soaring government debt - all of which threaten Beijing’s official growth target for this year.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose 0.2% in November year-on-year, down from 0.3% in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

That was below the 0.4% forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Beijing has announced in recent months a slew of its most aggressive measures in years aimed at boosting growth in China, which has struggled to fully recover since the Covid-19 pandemic.