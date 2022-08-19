Premium
Business

Should the All Blacks wear black? And the other no-brainer for Air NZ's Greg Foran

9 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Air New Zealand's top leaders know all about the pressure to cut carbon emissions.

They will soon release an annual report that requires an outline of exactly what's being done to trim the airline's contribution

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.