Change at the top for Goodman Property Trust with James Spence to replace John Dakin as chief executive

3 minutes to read
Dakin finishes as CEO on December 31 this year. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

It's the end of an era with John Dakin leaving the successful $4.8 billion NZX-listed landlord Goodman Property Trust at the end of this year and a long-term executive taking over.

The trust said today

