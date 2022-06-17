Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cecilia Robinson: Our hospitals are dilapidated, stop playing politics with health

6 minutes to read
Too many Kiwis are dying from preventable deaths because we don't have access to the healthcare that we need, when we need it.

Too many Kiwis are dying from preventable deaths because we don't have access to the healthcare that we need, when we need it.

NZ Herald
By Cecilia Robinson

OPINION:

Earlier this month the New South Wales state health ministry announced a $4.5 billion hiring package to recruit more than 10,000 staff.

This should send warning bells throughout New Zealand. How many healthcare workers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.