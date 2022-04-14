Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Castalia report claims Fonterra capital restructure harmful to farmers, competition and household prices

6 minutes to read
Fonterra's capital restructure still needs Government green light. Photo / File

Fonterra's capital restructure still needs Government green light. Photo / File

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

The capital restructure of Fonterra, New Zealand's biggest business, will cause its farmers a short term loss of $4 billion, strengthen the dairy company's market dominance and push up the price of milk at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.