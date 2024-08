Mike Hosking quizzes Adrian Orr as to why he moved to cut the official cash rate. Video / Newstalk ZB

Card spending was down in July with car sales and clothing retailers taking a hit but some services had a better month.

Stats NZ today said the value of electronic card transactions was down 0.1% or $6.3 million from June.

Spending in core retail industries decreased 0.5%.

Stats NZ said card spending in hospitality fell 1.4% and in apparel it was down 2.1%.

Durable and consumables had smaller declines, falling 0.4% and 0.2% respectively.