Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Can we trust streaming in 2022?

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Photos / Supplied, Mark Mitchell

Photos / Supplied, Mark Mitchell

Sky's Neon service ran into grief on Labour Day, as some users were unable to stream the finale of House of the Dragon after it was made available mid-afternoon.

Down Detector recorded a spike in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business