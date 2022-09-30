Streaming service AMC+ launches in NZ: How it shapes up

The AMC+ series Dark Winds, which is executive produced by Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin, and has managed a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo / Supplied

The local streaming market just got a little more crowded, with US network AMC launching its AMC+ service in NZ today.

AMC already offers two streaming services here, both priced at $7.99 per month: Acorn TV, which specialises in British television, particularly Midsomer Murders-style UK TV mysteries, and Shudder, which specialises in horrors.

The new, $9.99/month AMC+ will bundle Acorn and Shudder, plus movies and series - including Dark Winds, a series executive-produced by Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin - even if it's set in a different universe (it's a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest). Dark Winds has managed a 100 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

AMC's Mad Men will be availalbe through the $9.99/month AMC+.

AMC+ is available via the web or Apple and Android devices. In terms of usability and picture quality, it's a couple of steps behind the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV+ in that there's no support for 4K high definition or smart TV apps (though the latter is promised "soon").

Walking Dead spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead will be available for the first time in NZ via AMC+. Two more spinoffs, Walking Dead: Dead City, and another yet to be tiltled, will also be available through the new platform . Photo / Supplied

Because nothing can be simple in the world of streaming, the New Zealand version of AMC+ features one of AMC's best-known series, Mad Men (which has previously streamed on TVNZ+), but two of AMC's highest-profile hits, Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, remain on Sky TV's Neon streaming platform.

A Sky spokesperson said Sky acquired local rights through an international distributor, and is unaffected by the launch of AMC+ in NZ.

And while TVNZ loses AMC's Mad Men, it will (stay with me) soon screen the latest series of AMC's Walking Dead, even if various spinoffs to the Walking Dead franchise will now appear exclusively on AMC+

Sky took a hit with the global launch of Disney+, which saw Disney withdraw most of its content from Sky and its peers around the world.

But Sky has otherwise managed to, so far, adroitly negotiate the rise of direct-to-consumer services - which have become something of a craze since Disney+ succeeded beyond anyone's expectations (in the June quarter, Netflix lost 1 million subs to finish at 220.7 million, while Disney added 14.4 million to nose ahead for the first time with 221.1 million total streaming subs - 151 million for Disney+ and the balance for Hulu and ESPN).

Two of AMC’s highest profile hits, Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul (pictured) will stay with Sky.. Photo / Supplied

Sky has managed to keep rights to HBO, ESPN and Paramount content through the recent global expansion of HBO Max, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

The pay-TV provider is also angling to become a one-stop shop for content with its soon-to-be-released Android-powered Sky Box, which will allow its customers to add Netflix, Disney+, Amazon's Prime Video, Spark Sport Now, or indeed any streaming service offered to Kiwi's via Google's app store. And, yup, that will include AMC+ (you'll have to pay the usual monthly fee for each streaming service).

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is among the series coming soon to AMC+. Photo / Supplied

Sky's problem, though, will be whether the horse has already bolted, given the number of households that have already upgraded to smart TVs that offer easy access to the various streaming services.

And, more, the rise and rise of direct-to-consumer apps. At some point, HBO and others might want to follow Disney and make their own global streaming services the exclusive home of their content, without anyone else clipping the ticket.

Sky's plan will be to focus on being the king of convenience for access to entertainment content, and to hold on tight to local sports rights.