NZX boss eyes up Government assets

“If we think about schools, education, health, you know they are top priorities for New Zealand and maybe there’s a way we can actually redirect some investment into that.
“The idea is there ... Let’s see what the Government wants to do.”
The mixed-ownership model was common on the exchange, including for Air New Zealand and power companies. It had been used recently by councils to partially list their ports.
An NZX spokesman said NZX representatives and a small group of people from the New Zealand capital markets community had been meeting with Finance Minister Nicola Willis, Commerce Minister Andrew Bayly, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop, and other officials.
