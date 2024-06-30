Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Can Aussie tech start-up Shippit help Kiwi retailers stay in the game versus Amazon?

Cameron Smith
By
4 mins to read
Shippit co-founders and co-CEOs Rob Hango-Zada (left) and William On.

Shippit co-founders and co-CEOs Rob Hango-Zada (left) and William On.

Amid an ongoing battle against foreign retail platforms and managing cost control and customer satisfaction in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape, Australian logistics technology start-up Shippit is launching its software in New local retailers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business