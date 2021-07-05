Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers, with cheaper, faster deliveries

Amazon Australia is now sending parcels to New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

More than three years after Amazon launched in Australia, Kiwi shoppers can now buy direct from the online retailer - with the likelihood of faster, cheaper deliveries.

The e-commerce giant launched its Australian website in December 2017.

"We are excited to offer Kiwis access to millions of products at great prices," Tony Austin, general manager of Exports for Amazon.com.au, said today.

"We know many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option."

Customers will also be able to shop from homegrown small New Zealand businesses such as Serious Food Co, The Herb Farm and Bella Honey, which use the Amazon.com.au platform to sell across the ditch.

Amazon has four fulfillment centres in Australia - Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane - with a second planned centre for both Melbourne and Sydney.

Amazon's Western Sydney fulfillment centre, which is on track to open by the end of this year, will span 200,000 square metres - or the size of 24 rugby league fields - and is capable of housing up to 11 million products, according to its website.

Amazon fulfillment centres allow sellers to store their products (at a cost) while Amazon picks, packs and ships the items to customers when something is sold.

For New Zealand customers, standard delivery starts at A$2.99 ($3.20), while those in certain areas in Auckland and Christchurch can access expedited delivery for as little as A$6.99 ($7.49).

Amazon.com.au also promises easy returns, with most items coming with a postage-paid label which enables them to schedule an at-home pick-up. Items for return can also be dropped off at a nearby DHL location.