Kirk Hope has announced his resignation as BusinessNZ CEO. Photo / Michael Craig

Kirk Hope announced his resignation as BusinessNZ chief executive today.

Finishing his role on September 6, he will become chief executive of the Financial Services Council (FSC) of New Zealand on September 18. The search for a replacement chief executive will begin immediately.

“I have led BusinessNZ for nine years through a period of growth, consolidation and unprecedented change and believe the time is right to pass the baton to a new leader,” Hope said.

“I am making this announcement at an early stage to allow the BusinessNZ board time to consider potential candidates for the BusinessNZ chief executive role and I look forward during my resignation period to helping the board in their search.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the hot seat and feel privileged to have had the opportunity to serve the business community of New Zealand.

“I wish the BusinessNZ network continued success in their critical role supporting and advocating for business and economic growth.”

FSC board chair Rob Flannagan said Hope had been appointed after a “comprehensive search”.

“We are delighted to appoint Hope as CEO of the Financial Services Council at a critical time of growth and change for our sector. Hope is a proven leader with a deep understanding of financial services, the business landscape and the challenges facing many New Zealanders,” Flannagan said.

“His expertise and experience in regulatory affairs, policy and advocacy will provide strong stewardship as we continue to deliver value for our members and advance our strategic priorities to grow the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders.”

BusinessNZ president Andrew Hunt said Hope’s service was highly regarded by the business and wider community and the network was sorry to lose his contribution.

“The role of chief executive of BusinessNZ is a challenging one, requiring great commitment on behalf of businesses large and small throughout the country, and with significant interchange with central and local government,” Hunt said.

“We intend to begin the search for a new chief executive to build on the significant achievements of Kirk and his team. We wish Kirk well in his future leadership undertakings and will continue our involvement and engagement in key policy and advocacy areas important to New Zealand.”

Prior to joining BusinessNZ, Hope was chief executive of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association, executive director of the Financial Services Federation and held a range of senior positions at Westpac, including head of government relations and regulatory affairs.