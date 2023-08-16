Report highlights New Zealand’s missed opportunities

India-New Zealand Business Council chairman Earl Rattray in India.

New Zealand has been asleep at the economic wheel in recognising the “vital” importance of a strong relationship with India, soon to be the world’s third-largest economy, suggests a recent report.

The report India & New Zealand: a relationship ready for its next phase by the India-New Zealand Business Council suggests Australia has left us in its dust in developing and cashing in on trade opportunities with what is considered to be the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Urging government, business, academic, cultural and sporting leaders to “get serious” about India, the report identified many shortfalls in our strategic approach to India, ranging from 40 years of diplomatic engagement neglect, low cultural and commercial visibility on the Indian sub-continent, to considering a country with 28 states and eight union territories as one big market.

The report says 15 years of trying to negotiate a conventional trade agreement with India has “delivered nothing”, noting India “is different, accordingly it requires a different approach”.

Council chairman Earl Rattray told the Herald “you cannot copy and paste” trade agreements typical of those with Europe, the UK and North Asia for India, the world’s fifth biggest economy.