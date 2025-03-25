Sapphire Nightclub on Fort Lane. Photo / heartofthecity

As director of destination for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Annie Dundas would love the city to host a tournament like the Fifa Women’s World Cup every winter.

The 2023 event put Auckland on the world stage, saw an out-of-season influx of international visitors and delivered a significant economic benefit.

Yet there’s more to attracting tourists than international sporting tournaments. “I would love to see a balanced year-round calendar of amazing activity that keeps our locals engaged and happy and keeps our hotels and restaurants full,” says Dundas. “Both drawcards require funding. That’s the challenge if we are to build a pipeline of major events.

“Auckland faces a serious shortfall in funding for major events. The tourism sector is ready, the city is prepared, and businesses are now looking for a long-term sustainable source of funding that is independent of local and central government cycles.