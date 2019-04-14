The woman who helped build a Hawke's Bay's tourism empire with a dog by her side

Hawke's Bay Tourism had a small budget when Dundas started. She helped create events such as FAWC and The Big Easy, to encourage people into the region.
"They were formed because a) we have an incredible food and wine story but we weren't telling it particularly well, and we had all these beautiful cycle trails and the Big Easy was a way to get people on them."
In 2015, it was decided in order to make Hawke's Bay hum, Hawke's Bay Tourism needed more money.
"We need to make sure we've got an amazingly sound and fabulous Splash Planet in Hastings, and then what's the complementary activity or attraction that we might want to build somewhere else in Hawke's Bay."
The only question for Dundas about her new role that remains for her is whether her dog, Tilly, a regular visitor to the Hawke's Bay Tourism offices, will be able to come to work with her.
The two of them finish at Hawke's Bay Tourism on April 17.