Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

MFAT tops Mood of the Boardroom survey most effective NZ Government ministry

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Bede Corry is the new head of MFAT.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) was rated by business leaders as the most effective Government ministry or department in the 2024 Mood of the Boardroom survey.

Chief executives and directors were asked to rate the effectiveness of key departments on a scale ranging from 1(not impressive) to

