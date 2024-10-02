Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Majority of business leaders support Nicola Willis’ public sector spending cuts - Mood of the Boardroom

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Some 83% of respondents to the NZ Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom survey support the Government's public sector cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some 83% of respondents to the NZ Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom survey support the Government's public sector cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ edict to public sector chiefs to cut spending by 6.5% has been well received by business leaders.

Some 83% of respondents to NZ Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom survey support the move; 13% don’t.

Economist Cameron Bagrie agrees with the move, but says: “The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom