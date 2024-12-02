Advertisement
Coming soon: 2024 Deloitte Top 200 Awards live video

NZ Herald
The Deloitte Top 200 Awards are a highlight of the corporate events calendar.

New Zealand’s most prestigious business awards take place this week with the Deloitte Top 200 Awards held at Auckland’s Viaduct Event Centre on Thursday evening.

The Herald will have exclusive full coverage of all the winners in print and online with a live video stream of the event, starting at about 7pm.

Now in its 35th year, the Deloitte Top 200 Awards are well established as the pre-eminent platform for showcasing the best of New Zealand business. The awards recognise the depth and range of the local business community, featuring the industries and sectors that underpin New Zealand’s success.

This year’s finalists include companies and leaders from the agribusiness, transport and logistics, manufacturing, retail and utility sectors, among others. Innovation and agility are two themes emerging from the line-up.

Finalists for Company of the Year are Fonterra, Port of Auckland and Turners Automotive.

Those lining up for CEO of the Year are Port of Auckland’s Roger Gray, Meridian Energy’s Neal Barclay and Miles Hurrell of Fonterra.

Finalists for Chair of the Year include George Adams, Jan Dawson and Dame Rosanne Meo.

NZME director of business reports and judging convenor for the awards, Fran O’Sullivan, said the finalists all exhibited strong responses to the recent economic difficulties in New Zealand.

“The Top 200 represents the incredible depth and resilience of New Zealand firms, providing inspiration to the broader business sector with the finalists’ leadership and bold responses to the current economic environment,” O’Sullivan said.

Together with O’Sullivan, this year’s Top 200 judging panel includes Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Gavin Lonergan and Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua.

The evening will also include a special award for “Visionary Leader” of the year, recognising someone in the business world whose work is of importance to the business community.

Full coverage of winners and analysis of the companies and individuals involved will be available online and in the Herald on Friday, December 6.

