Coming soon: 2024 Deloitte Top 200 Awards live video

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards are a highlight of the corporate events calendar.

New Zealand’s most prestigious business awards take place this week with the Deloitte Top 200 Awards held at Auckland’s Viaduct Event Centre on Thursday evening.

The Herald will have exclusive full coverage of all the winners in print and online with a live video stream of the event, starting at about 7pm.

Now in its 35th year, the Deloitte Top 200 Awards are well established as the pre-eminent platform for showcasing the best of New Zealand business. The awards recognise the depth and range of the local business community, featuring the industries and sectors that underpin New Zealand’s success.

This year’s finalists include companies and leaders from the agribusiness, transport and logistics, manufacturing, retail and utility sectors, among others. Innovation and agility are two themes emerging from the line-up.