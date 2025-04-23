Meta and Apple just got slapped by Europe’s new rulebook

That smelled coercive to the Europeans, who said users shouldn’t have to pay to avoid being tracked. There should be an option where Facebook and Instagram were still free, but personal data wasn’t being harvested for targeted ads.(2)That is what Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, was referring to on Wednesday when he complained that the commission was “requiring us to offer an inferior service”.

Kaplan, of course, didn’t elaborate on why not being relentlessly tracked on Facebook is anything other than an upgrade. Targeted ads on social media are primarily good for the revenue of social media companies, no matter how much they insist their users want to be “served relevant ads.” Recent research has shown they barely matter to consumers either. Now, Meta must redesign its whole process of asking to track users to give them a proper choice, or face more penalties.

The orders strike at the heart of Apple’s closed ecosystem for the App Store and Meta’s data-driven advertising engine, and it’s the first time the teeth behind the DMA have been bared. Under the new law, the commission is going beyond financial penalties to dictate product changes. “The message that ‘You have to change’ is much more important than any fine because it’s impacting their business models,” says Anne Witt, a law professor at EDHEC Business School.

The question now is how the White House will react and how Meta and Apple will comply. Both have contested the commission’s findings and vowed to appeal, but the clock is ticking. They have 60 days to obey or risk additional daily fines that could quickly dwarf the initial penalties. But even if the relatively low fines are seen as a nod to Trump’s sensitivities, the structural demands the EU is making shows it’s not backing down on its regulatory ambitions, even in the midst of trade tensions.

Google may be the next giant to feel the DMA’s sting. A decision is pending over alleged self-preferencing in Google search results. It’s a do-over of the Google shopping case that the commission took seven years to investigate, according to Witt, which was first brought by the British firm Foundem in 2009 but was followed by endless appeals. “Now they’re going after them under the DMA,” she says.

Europe has written a blueprint that forces even the mightiest tech titans to play by new rules. The era of the speeding ticket may well be over.

The numbers are low compared to previous antitrust cases, including a €1.8 billion fine levied against Apple in 2024, which related to its conduct over the previous 10 years. The new fine under the Digital Markets Act relates to actions taken over the past year.

The DMA requires that users who refuse data tracking must still be able to use Facebook and Instagram for free, even if that means seeing less personalised ads.

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. A former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes, she is author of “Supremacy: AI, ChatGPT and the Race That Will Change the World.”