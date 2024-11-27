Home / Business / Business Reports / Agribusiness report

Shelling out: How taxpayer spent $52m buying into a loss-making mussel farm

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Shane Jones convinced Cabinet to tip another $16.5 million into a mussel farm in Ōpōtiki despite it having made losses every year of its existence and being in breach of banking covenants for three years.

Whakatōhea Mussels Ōpōtiki (WMOL) is one of the largest claimants from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Since the open-ocean mussel farm and processer’s founding, it has received a total of $52m under the scheme championed by Jones’ New Zealand First

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness report